ENHYPEN's Jake recovers from Covid 19 and shares updates on fellow members who are still under care

ENHYPEN's Jake has recovered from Covid 19 and shared an update on his fellow members. On September 8, Jake took to Weverse to update ENGENEs that he has recovered and has been discharged from Covid 19 treatment centre. He also assured fans that the other members are on the road to recovery as well and will be discharged soon. "ENHYPEN Hwaiting!"

This must be a piece of reassuring news for ENGENEs who were worried after 5 ENHYPEN members tested positive for Covid 19! Previously, Jake, Jay, Sunghoon, Jungwon and Heesung tested positive for Covid 19. The two other members, Ni-Ki and Sunoo went into immediate quarantine for further PCR tests and observation. Ni-Ki began to show symptoms on September 3 and eventually tested positive for Covid 19. Now, fans are hopeful that ENHYPEN members will return stronger and healthier.

Also, Ni-Ki and Jay revealed that a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER has participated in their upcoming September comeback. Huening Kai and Jay mention that the fans must be very curious, but they have to wait to find out because they can’t say any more yet. For those unversed, ENHYPEN is gearing up for their return towards the end of September. In response to the news report, a source from the group’s agency BELIFT LAB confirmed that ENHYPEN is preparing a new album aimed to be released late next month.

