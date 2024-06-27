ENHYPEN's Jay to minimize movements in upcoming activities due to knee pain; BELIFT Lab issues statement

ENHYPEN’s Jay will limit his participation in upcoming activities due to knee pain. BELIFT LAB announced that following the group's first FATE PLUS tour concert in Japan, Jay experienced knee pain and was advised by a doctor to avoid strenuous movements.

ENHYPEN’s Jay temporarily limits movements due to knee pain

On June 27, BELIFT LAB announced that ENHYPEN's Jay would temporarily limit his participation in the group's activities due to knee pain. Following the first concert of their FATE PLUS tour in Hiroshima on June 26, Jay experienced knee discomfort and sought medical treatment. The medical team advised him to minimize strenuous movements, including choreography and performances.

Despite his eagerness to perform, Jay will be following medical advice to ensure a swift recovery. As a result, he will remain seated during ENHYPEN’s concert in Japan today and will not participate in the soundcheck or choreography. Additionally, Jay will not perform with the group on Music Core in Japan, leaving the other six members to continue without him.

BELIFT LAB emphasized their commitment to prioritizing their artists' health and assured fans they are taking all necessary measures for Jay’s recovery. They asked for fans’ understanding and support during this time, hoping for Jay's quick return to full health and performances.

More details about ENHYPEN’s latest activities

ENHYPEN, the K-pop boy group formed under BELIFT Lab, made their debut through the 2020 survival show I-Land. Consisting of members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, they debuted with the EP Border: Day One on November 30, 2020.

Recently, the group has been gearing up for their highly anticipated second studio album, titled Romance: Untold. On June 16, they unveiled a logo teaser for the album, followed by the start of pre-orders on June 17. Building excitement, two concept cinema posters were released on June 20, hinting at a short film collaboration with director Lee Chung Hyun set for release on June 22.

This upcoming album marks a significant moment for ENHYPEN as they continue to captivate fans with their music and creative projects. Meanwhile, the septet has been on their FATE PLUS tour.

