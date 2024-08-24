ENHYPEN’s Jay to miss group’s upcoming Japan concert on August 24, 25 after coming down with flu; details

ENHYPEN’s Jay won’t be performing at the group’s concerts in Japan this weekend because of health issues. On August 24, BELIFT LAB shared that Jay developed a sudden fever and went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with the flu.

Despite his strong desire to participate, Jay was advised to rest and will therefore be missing ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS concerts in Aichi on August 24 and 25. In their English notice on Weverse ENHYPEN’s agency wrote-

“Hello,

This is BELIFT LAB.

We wish to inform you of ENHYPEN member Jay’s health and his upcoming engagements.

Jay experienced a sudden fever while carrying out one of his schedules, prompting a visit to the hospital. Following a thorough medical examination, he was diagnosed with the flu.

Despite the artist’s strong desire to participate in scheduled performances the medical team has advised Jay to rest extensively. Regrettably, this means that he cannot perform at the ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” IN JAPAN – Aichi. We ask you for your kind and generous understanding.

We will diligently support Jay’s treatment and recovery, ensuring he can return to his fans in good health.

Thank you.”

In June this year, ENHYPEN kicked off their FATE PLUS world tour, with five stops in Japan, including Saitama, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Aichi, and Miyagi. Recently, the group made a comeback with their second full-length album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD, and achieved a new milestone on Weverse. ENHYPEN reached 10 million followers, making them the most-followed K-pop group on the platform after their seniors, BTS.

Advertisement

The group is celebrated for their refreshing music and complex choreography, which continually draws fans in. On August 18, ENHYPEN surpassed 10 million Weverse members, becoming the second most-followed account on the platform, right behind BTS, who have 26.2 million members.

ENHYPEN’s recent success is no surprise, as the members are highly active on Weverse, frequently interacting with their fans through posts and comments. Their engagement helps maintain a strong connection with their audience. The group attracts fans from over 230 countries, including South Korea, the Philippines, India, and the United States. Over the past four years on the platform, ENHYPEN has consistently posted entertaining content for their viewers to enjoy.

Formed through the K-pop survival show I-LAND in 2020—a joint project by HYBE and CJ ENM—ENHYPEN's final lineup includes Yang Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Niki, Lee Hee Seung, Park Sunghoon, and Kim Sunoo. Known for their powerful performances and catchy music, they have captured the attention and admiration of fans worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EHYPEN’s Sunoo, Cravity’s Minhee cover Lovely Runner’s OST Sudden Shower; SHINee’s Taemin recreates Byeon Woo Seok’s umbrella scene; Watch