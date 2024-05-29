ENHYPEN's Jay unites with Japanese rock band GLAY on Whodunit for the group's 30th anniversary; WATCH

ENHYPEN's Jay has joined forces with the renowned Japanese rock band GLAY for their electrifying new track, Whodunit. The song marks GLAY's 30th anniversary with a hard rock tune that showcases Jay's vocal prowess alongside GLAY's Teru. Jay, who penned his Japanese lyrics, also stars in the dynamic music video.

On May 29, ENHYPEN's Jay delighted fans with the release of his collaboration track Whodunit, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the renowned Japanese rock band GLAY. The hard rock tune showcases Jay's exceptional vocal harmonies alongside GLAY's lead vocalist, Teru.

Watch the music video for GLAY’s Whodunit featuring ENHYPEN’s Jay here;

Jay's contribution to the song extends beyond his performance, as he wrote all the Japanese lyrics he sang, earning widespread praise for his linguistic skills and lyrical depth. As soon as the music video for Whodunit premiered, fans were quick to laud the visual and auditory synergy between Jay and Teru.

Directed by Bae Myung Hyun, the video features an intriguing scene where the two artists vie for a microphone on a table, creating a captivating and dynamic performance. Director Bae Myung Hyun highlighted the impressive chemistry between the two musicians, making the collaboration a standout project.

More details about ENHYPEN’s latest activities

ENHYPEN, the K-pop boy group formed through the 2020 survival show I-LAND, is gearing up for a highly-anticipated comeback. The septet, comprising Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, will release their new album on July 12, as confirmed by their agency.

This comeback marks their first album release in eight months since their fifth EP, ORANGE BLOOD, which was a massive success, selling 2 million copies and earning the title of double million seller. The album also achieved impressive chart positions, debuting on the Billboard 200 and remaining there for seven weeks, and topping Japan's Oricon Weekly Album chart.

Recently, on May 13, ENHYPEN released MEMORABILIA, a special album for their webtoon DARK MOON, along with a captivating music video for the title track Fatal Trouble. As excitement builds for their July release, fans eagerly anticipate another hit from this dynamic group.

