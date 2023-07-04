ENHYPEN's Jungwon has most relatable reaction to BTS' Jungkook's Still With You release: I immediately...

BTS’ Jungkook recently released two not-so-new songs ahead of his solo album to hook fans' attention. These two are fan-favorite tracks Still With You (2022), and the enchanting ballad My You (2020). They were initially shared exclusively on SoundCloud and YouTube but did not have an official release. However, they can now be enjoyed on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming services.

ENHYPEN's Jungwon's relatable reaction to Jungkook's release

As soon as the songs got released, ENHYPHEN’s Jungwoon took to social media stating he has already added the songs to his playlist. Once again our cat Jungwonie proved that he is the biggest fanboy of our golden maknae. Fans got really excited with his post and took to social media to share their feelings and some even said that Jungwon represents ARMY in every possible way.

The two songs were initially launched as part of the annual Festa celebrations of the famous K-pop group. As the group members take a break to pursue individual projects and fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea, Jungkook is preparing to release his debut solo single, titled Seven, which is scheduled to be released on July 14.

Jungkook preparing for his solo release

BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced the upcoming release of a song called Seven, describing it as a lively and refreshing track for the summer. The song aims to showcase the complete range of Jungkook's charisma, providing ARMY (BTS fans) with an enjoyable experience. The announcement also hinted at numerous other activities planned for the future.

Despite some BTS members having already started their mandatory military service, the group has remained highly active with individual solo singles, albums, and collaborative projects. Last month, BTS celebrated its 10th anniversary and commemorated the milestone by releasing a new single called Take Two on June 9th.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook officially releases solo tracks Still With You and My You ahead of Seven debut; Fans react