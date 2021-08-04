ENHYPEN's Jungwon, Heeseung, Sunoo and Ni-Ki to guest on DAY6's 'Kiss The Radio' TODAY

ENGENEs, brace yourselves, for more ENHYPEN content is coming your way! ENHYPEN's Jungwon, Heeseung, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki will appear as guests on the KBS radio program 'DAY6's Kiss the Radio', broadcast on August 4th at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST). Upon hearing the news, ENGENEs expressed a lot of excitement for tonight's special broadcast and anticipate a lot of fun interaction with the show's host, DAY's 6's Young K.

Previously, ENHYPEN members guested the show back in April, after the release of their second mini-album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL'. Fans had enjoyed the previous episode a lot and with Jungwon, Heeseung, Sunoo and Ni-Ki confirmed to guest tonight's episode, it promises to be fun and exciting. ENHYPEN wowed fans with the release of 'Hey Tayo' a remix of the theme song of a very famous children’s animation show. The members look rather adorable in fresh and colourful outfits, singing the children's song.

ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) 'Border: Day One', and was formed through a survival competition program ‘I-Land’. Some of the best-known works by the act include ‘Fever’, ‘Let Me In’ and ‘Drunk-Dazed’. ENHYPEN has been praised as "the 4th generation hot icon" by Forbes magazine.

