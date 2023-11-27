ENHYPEN's ORANGE BLOOD soars to No. 4 on Billboard 200; marks group's pinnacle debut

ENHYPEN has reached a significant milestone as ORANGE BLOOD made a remarkable debut at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, solidifying their third consecutive top 10 album and representing a pinnacle moment for the group.

Billboard unveiled ENHYPEN’s latest mini-album ORANGE BLOOD debuting impressively at No. 4 on the renowned Top 200 Albums chart, solidifying their second top-five entry following the success of DARK BLOOD earlier this year. This achievement marks their third top-10 album and their sixth appearance on the chart, building upon their earlier releases: BORDER: CARNIVAL, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, DIMENSION: ANSWER, and MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

The album's impact was substantial, earning an impressive 90,000 equivalent album units in the week ending November 23, marking ENHYPEN's most significant U.S. sales week to date. The total comprised 87,000 traditional album sales and an additional 3,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, equivalent to approximately 4.68 million on-demand audio streams within the week.

Luminate, formerly Nielsen Music, detailed the album's remarkable success, underscoring ENHYPEN's growing prominence and resonance within the U.S. music scene. The group's consistent performance on the Billboard charts reflects their escalating popularity and the enthusiastic reception of their music among global audiences.

ORANGE BLOOD stands as a testament to ENHYPEN's continuing rise, showcasing not only their chart dominance but also their ability to captivate fans across various platforms.

ENHYPEN's latest achievements with ORANGE BLOOD

ENHYPEN's latest album, ORANGE BLOOD, rapidly ascended the iTunes charts globally. The mini-album and its lead track, Sweet Venom, clinched the top spot in various territories such as Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, Poland, and India.

Notably, ENHYPEN secured a significant place in history as the sole artist to receive the Special Music Award at the 65th Japan Record Awards.

Adding to their accolades, ENHYPEN is scheduled to be highlighted in the esteemed GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series. This recognition and their international chart domination underscore the group's soaring prominence and global resonance, solidifying their position as a frontrunner in the music industry.

