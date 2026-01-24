ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon announced as 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics torchbearer: ‘Delighted and honored’

The upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics has added another star to the lineup! On January 24, it was announced that ENHYPEN member Sunghoon would be the first K-pop star to be a torchbearer at the Winter Games, where he would be carrying the Olympic flame during the torch relay. He is only the second K-pop singer overall after BTS’ Jin, who participated in the relay as a torchbearer during the Paris 2024 Olympics, as his first post-military official activity.

Sunghoon shares thoughts on becoming an Olympic torchbearer

On Saturday morning, BELIFT LAB announced that their artist, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, would be carrying the torch as a part of the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Sharing his excitement for being a part of the event, the singer said, “Above all else, because I’m well aware of the passion and hard work of the national athletes who have poured their sweat into preparing for this Winter Olympics, I am rooting for them wholeheartedly.”

“Personally, during my days as an athlete, it was my dream to participate in the Olympics. It feels like I’ve now achieved that dream as a singer, so I’m delighted and honored,” he added, referring to his pre-debut athletic career as a figure skater. He was a reserve member of the South Korean national figure skating team and was actively involved in the sports field from 2010 to early 2020. Being an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, Sunghoon has made his mark as a singer and as a former athlete in the world of sports.

The 2026 Winter Olympics torchbearing ceremony will be held on February 6, 2026, at the San Siro football stadium in Milan. Previously, Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were announced as fellow torchbearers for their viral portrayals of ice hockey players Shane Hunter and Ilya Rosanov. Apart from the singer and the actors, multiple sportsplayers were confirmed as this year’s torchbearers. The Winter Olympics will run for a period of three weeks from February 6 to 22, 2026.

ALSO READ: Does BTS’ Jin plan to date amid busy K-pop idol life? Kian84 reveals singer’s true off-camera thoughts