ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon looks ethereal as he gets lost in deep waters in new concept photos for DARK BLOOD

ENHYPEN released the 'HALF' version mood board of the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD' on the official social media handles at midnight on May 6th. On May 4th, ENHYPEN raised expectations for a new release by releasing a 'FULL' version of the visual that looks like a dark fantasy work. In this mood board, the image of ENHYPEN submerged in the water first catches the eye. The 'Visual Gourmet' ENHYPEN members completed a dreamy scene by taking poses that radiate a deep atmosphere even in the water.

DARK BLOOD:

Another mood board image contains a chair collapsed on the floor, a chandelier, and a blazing fire, arousing curiosity about how the ENHYPEN that fell into the water and the image will be realized as one concept. On the other hand, ENHYPEN will release the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD' on May 22nd. ENHYPEN posted a concept photo and film of the 'FULL' version of the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD'. They created the mood board released on the 3rd with the charm of 7 people and 7 colors in the concept photo and film. In the group concept photo, ENHYPEN exudes cold eyes in luxurious costumes in a space decorated with candles and neon signs, giving off the feeling of watching a fantasy work.

The previous teasers:

The chic atmosphere of the members, which contrasts with the splendid space, harmonizes and catches the eye. In the individual concept photos, the members showed their immersed self with more mature visuals. The members maximized the ostentatious atmosphere of the 'FULL' version by using props such as beds, candles, and swords, as well as poses emphasizing fancy accessories. In the concept film, ENHYPEN's overwhelming visuals stand out even more. Starting with Jay, who opened his eyes in the coffin, the members showed an alluring yet charismatic gaze and gesture that perfectly melted into the concept. Accordingly, curiosity is growing as to what they will show in the other versions of the new album, 'HALF' and 'NEW'.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk, IU, EXO’s Chanyeol, Kim Go Eun, Park Bo Young and others make donations on Korean Children’s Day

Advertisement