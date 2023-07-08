ENHYPHEN, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, aespa certify as Million on Circle Chart; TWICE, STRAY KIDS earn Platinum

Circle Chart certifications are granted on a monthly basis to K-Pop albums that have achieved specific sales milestones. Such accomplishments are highly significant for artists and deserve recognition when announced. The certification levels include platinum for 250,000 sales, double platinum for 500,000 sales, triple platinum for 750,000 sales, and a million certification for one million sales. For albums that have surpassed the million mark, additional certifications are granted for multiple millions.

ENHYPHEN, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, aespa earning Million certifications

On July 6, SEVENTEEN received their first-ever quintuple million certification from Circle Chart for their latest mini album FML, which achieved over 5 million copies sold by the end of June. Aespa also achieved their first double million certifications with their latest mini album MY WORLD, which has sold over 2 million copies since its release.

LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN became their initial album to obtain an official million certification after surpassing one million copies sold. Additionally, ENHYPEN received a million certifications for their new mini album DARK BLOOD.

TWICE, STRAY KIDS, (G)I-DLE earn Platinum certification

In the meantime, both (G)I-DLE's latest mini album I Feel and Stray Kids' 2020 repackaged album IN生 were certified triple platinum, having sold over 750,000 copies each. TWICE's 2018 album Summer Nights was also certified double platinum after surpassing 500,000 copies sold.

Lastly, Park Jin Young and Sunmi's duet When We Disco and Justin Bieber's Off My Face achieved platinum certifications by accumulating over 100 million streams each. In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association introduced this new certification system for album sales, online streaming and song downloads. As of January 1, 2018, Circle Chart started awarding platinum certifications to albums reaching 250,000 sales. Albums that have sold a million copies or more are bestowed with a million certification.

