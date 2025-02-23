'Enjoyed Squid Game': BTS' J-Hope exchanges praise with Lee Jung Jae at Paris Gala; meets G-Dragon and Taeyang

J-Hope continues to make history, not just as a K-pop idol but as a global artist representing Korea on prestigious stages. BTS’ agency, BigHit Music, recently treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video documenting J-Hope’s experience at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a high-profile charity event held at La Défense Arena in Paris. The video, uploaded to the group’s official YouTube channel, captures the rapper’s journey from rehearsals to the star-studded evening where he performed in front of the large crowd.

The video gives fans a glimpse into J-Hope’s intense rehearsals, showing his dedication to delivering a flawless performance. As he prepares for the big night, he also shares interactions with prominent figures, including Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, who warmly welcomes him to the event.

The excitement doesn’t end there; J-Hope also crosses paths with Paris Saint-Germain’s South Korean soccer star Lee Kang In and legendary Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae. At the 8:30-minute mark in the video, fans are treated to a heartwarming moment between the two global icons. After J-Hope’s performance, Lee Jung Jae compliments him on his rehearsals, saying “I heard that your rehearsal was great too”, to which the rapper humbly responds, “I always do my best during rehearsals”. The actor then praises him by saying, “You’re different”.

The unexpected compliment leaves J-Hope visibly flattered, and he quickly takes the opportunity to express his admiration for the actor’s work. “I love Squid Game too”, J-Hope enthusiastically shares, prompting the cutest reaction from Lee Jung Jae, who beams at the praise. The BTS rapper then adds, “I really enjoyed it”, sealing the sweet interaction between the two global stars.

As if the night couldn’t get more exciting, J-Hope also had the chance to meet K-pop royalty: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang. The brief but legendary encounter thrilled fans, marking a crossover between K-pop generations that felt like a dream come true.

With this unforgettable event now in the books, J-Hope is gearing up for an even bigger milestone: his first-ever solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will take center stage in 15 cities. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, starting February 28. Adding to the anticipation, J-Hope is also set to release new music in March, further fueling fans’ excitement. With a tour on the horizon and fresh tracks in the works, 2025 is shaping up to be a monumental year for the BTS star.