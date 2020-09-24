Enola Holmes: In honour of Millie Bobby Brown’s new release, we’re looking at top 5 teen films for every age

In honour of Enola Holmes’ release yesterday, we drew up a list of our top 5 picks of greatest teen movies--from the latest flicks to the old classics. Scroll down to see the full list.

Millie Bobby Brown starrer Enola Holmes has finally released this weekend on Netflix! And in honour of that, we’re looking back at 5 other teen films that can be enjoyed by every generation, whether you’re a millennial or gen-X. Although a teen film, Enola Holmes portrays Millie's character as equally gifted as her elder sibling Sherlock Holmes, but because she’s a teenager living at the end of the Victorian era, she’s forced to navigate sexism and prejudice the likes of which her brothers would never understand.

Netflix’s latest release revolves around the time when Enola Holmes--Sherlock's teen sister--discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

And while we know teen movies evolve every few years along with teenage culture itself, teen films are time capsules forever documenting a time and place on celluloid. So, in honour of Enola Holmes release, we drew up a list of the 5 greatest teen movies–-from the latest quotable flicks to some old classics that capture all the pain and glory of the teenage experience, there's something for everyone.

Breakfast Club, 1985:

This classic coming of age story features five high school students, all with different mindsets, who are facing detainment in their school library on a Saturday morning. As time passes by, their egos fade and they become close friends.

Perks of being a wallflower, 2012:

The film revolves around a 15-year-old introverted freshman--Charlie who enters high school and is nervous about his new life. When he befriends his 2 seniors, he learns to cope with his friend's suicide and his tumultuous past.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, 2018:

This classic spinoff focuses on Miles Morales, who protects the city as Spider-Man after gaining superpowers from a spider bite. But shortly after, he meets alternate versions of himself and gets embroiled in an epic battle to save the multiverse.

The Kissing Booth, 2018:

The Netflix feature highlights the struggles of high school student Elle, who finds herself face-to-face with her best friend’s brother and long-term crush Noah when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, 2018:

The protagonist of the film Lara Jean Covey faces embarrassment when her younger sister mails her secret love letters to her crushes.

