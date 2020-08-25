Enola Holmes Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s sister gives the renowned sleuth a run for his money

The trailer of Enola Holmes has dropped and it teases a tough competition for Sherlock Holmes in the making. The Netflix movie stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in the lead.

Netflix has released the new trailer of Enola Holmes. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role while Henry Cavill dons the shoes of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. In a previously released teaser, it was revealed that Enola was Sherlock's little sister. The trailer has now revealed the case she is out to solve: The mystery of her missing mother. The trailer unfolds by showing Enola's bond with her mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. However, fans quickly learn she goes missing on Enola's 16th birthday.

Soon, the free-spirited Enola comes under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) who are determined that she finished school for ‘proper’ young ladies. While Enola gives in, changes her attire, and even tries her hand on all the activities that make her more "ladylike", she decides to take off on an adventure to find her mother.

With a bizarre assortment of gifts and no apparent clue left behind by the mother for Enola, she unleashes her detective side. The trailer teases a chase sequence on a train, a boy who hints smells like trouble and competition for Sherlock in the making. Enola is also seen breaking the fourth wall a couple of times, making the trailer an interesting watch.

"When Enola Holmes—Sherlock’s teen sister—discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord," the official description reads.

Check out the trailer below:

Enola Holmes is helmed by British TV maker Harry Bradbeer, a Primetime Emmy Award winner for his work on Fleabag. Enola Holmes releases on September 30. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

