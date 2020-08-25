  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Enola Holmes Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s sister gives the renowned sleuth a run for his money

The trailer of Enola Holmes has dropped and it teases a tough competition for Sherlock Holmes in the making. The Netflix movie stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in the lead.
13787 reads Mumbai
Enola Holmes Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s sister gives the renowned sleuth a run for his moneyEnola Holmes Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s sister gives the renowned sleuth a run for his money

Netflix has released the new trailer of Enola Holmes. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role while Henry Cavill dons the shoes of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. In a previously released teaser, it was revealed that Enola was Sherlock's little sister. The trailer has now revealed the case she is out to solve: The mystery of her missing mother. The trailer unfolds by showing Enola's bond with her mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. However, fans quickly learn she goes missing on Enola's 16th birthday. 

Soon, the free-spirited Enola comes under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) who are determined that she finished school for ‘proper’ young ladies. While Enola gives in, changes her attire, and even tries her hand on all the activities that make her more "ladylike", she decides to take off on an adventure to find her mother. 

With a bizarre assortment of gifts and no apparent clue left behind by the mother for Enola, she unleashes her detective side. The trailer teases a chase sequence on a train, a boy who hints smells like trouble and competition for Sherlock in the making. Enola is also seen breaking the fourth wall a couple of times, making the trailer an interesting watch. 

"When Enola Holmes—Sherlock’s teen sister—discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord," the official description reads. 

Check out the trailer below: 

Enola Holmes is helmed by British TV maker Harry Bradbeer, a Primetime Emmy Award winner for his work on Fleabag. Enola Holmes releases on September 30. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's Enola Holmes is facing a major lawsuit for THIS reason

Credits :YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement