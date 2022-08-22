Entirety: BTS’ RM drops intriguing skit and preview photos for upcoming photo folio

On August 11, BTS kicked off a new pictorial project, beginning with the septet’s youngest member Jungkook. The project will see all the members of BTS releasing pictorials one after the other. Following this, on August 19 at 8:30 pm IST, BTS’ RM was revealed as the second member who would be continuing the project after Jungkook, through teaser images.

The next day, on August 20 IST, RM released a ‘Skit’ for his project (titled ‘Entirety’). The short clip features only audio, as it follows RM’s conversation. The BTS member discusses his current filming being a first for him, in about eight years. From discussing props to fashion and more, the audio clip comes as a teaser for the upcoming project, raising anticipation.

Check out the ‘Skit’, below:

In the most recent update, RM has dropped preview photos for ‘Entirety’. The first image sees a close-up of BTS’ leader’s face, with a sunflower covering half the image as RM looks straight into the camera. RM’s name ‘Kim Nam Joon’ can be seen written in a corner, with the word ‘Entirety’ scrawled across the image.

The second photo is black-and-white, taking on a simple and sophisticated vibe. This image includes both ‘Kim Nam Joon’ and ‘RM’ written in a corner.

The third and final photo is a burst of colour, showing the BTS member as he poses while on a bike. His sunglasses and bright sleeve cuffs draw attention, as does his cheeky smile. Meanwhile, the text reads ‘RM’.

With ‘Kim Nam Joon’ showing an innocent vibe, ‘Kim Nam Joon’ and ‘RM’ together offering a calm and put-together image, and ‘RM’ being vivacious and bold, based on these preview images one could guess that the upcoming photo folio might explore different facets of the BTS member.

