Entirety: BTS’ RM shows off his photography skills in new ‘rkive FILM’ for upcoming photo folio

On August 29, BTS’ RM uploaded some scenic photographs under ‘Me, Myself and RM rkive FILM’ for the upcoming photo folio ‘Entirety’. Resorting to his nature-loving personality, he took pictures of sceneries, trees, beautiful skies and the desert! The last member to put up teasers for the photo folio was Jungkook and we look forward to the rest of the members’ photobook.

Previously, on August 24th, RM released a teaser video for 'Special 8 Photo-Folio' on his social media account. The video contains various aspects of RM, from appreciating the work to the photo shoot location.In addition to the teaser video, photos and voice kits that give a glimpse into the concept of the pictorial were also released.

RM directly participated in the overall work of the pictorial, from planning to concept, costume, and props.The pictorial title is 'Entirety'. It means that it contains all of RM. BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency, said, "Through the pictorial, we expressed the anguish between Kim Namjoon and RM, as well as between a young man and an artist. From a relaxed appearance to a charismatic figure, we plan to reveal various aspects. Project 'Special Eight Photo - Folio ' is a new project challenged by BTS.”

It is characterized by the direct participation of all members. A total of 8 types including individual pictorials with each member's charm and team group pictorials will be released. Jungkook, the starter of this project, has his own concept of 'Vampire' reinterpreted in style was released and attracted the attention of fans. Meanwhile, RM's pictorial will be released on September 5th.

ALSO READ: Popular soloist Jamie confirmed to return with new mini album ‘One Bad Night’ on THIS date

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the photos? Let us know in the comments below.