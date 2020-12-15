Entourage alum Seo Kang Joon honours his last promise to the late comedian Park Ji Sun

Seo Kang Joon recently fulfilled his last promise to the late comedian Park Ji Sun who passed away in November 2020.

Seo Kang Joon kept his promise with the late comedian Park Ji Sun. Park Ji Sun had hosted Seo Kang Joon’s online fan meeting event TikTok Stage One Cozy Night on Tik Tok on October 11. At the event, Park Ji Sun brought up how good Seo Kang Joon was at keeping promises. She explained, “At his fan meeting in Korea a year ago, I asked him to upload photos of his family trip to Iceland, and he posted them the day after the fan meeting. I always check if someone posts photos and whether or not someone keeps their promises. He uploaded several photos the next day.”

She then asked Seo Kang Joon to upload a selfie on the day it snows for the first time the upcoming winter. She told him, “Promise us this time as well. I’d be thankful if you could upload a selfie with your cats,” and he responded, “I really promise. I’ll definitely upload a selfie.” It snowed in Seoul for the first time this winter on December 13, and Seo Kang Joon kept his promise by uploading two posts. One is a photo of his cats in their cat tree, and the next one is a selfie. If you didn’t know, Park Ji Sun and her mother passed away in November. May they rest in peace.

If you missed it, on November 2, a source from Seoul Mapo Police Station stated that Park Ji Sun and her mother were discovered dead in their home in Mapo District, Seoul at approximately 1:44 PM KST. According to the police station, Park Ji Sun’s father called the police after failing to get in touch with his wife and daughter. When the police arrived at their home, Park Ji Sun and her mother had already passed away. The police stated that no signs of homicide were found, and the exact cause of death is still being investigated.

