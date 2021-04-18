Entourage, Designated Survivor & more: 4 KDramas that were a remake of Western shows with the same name!

Did you know these dramas were based on American remakes? Well, now you do! Check them out here.

With Korean culture having shot fireworks on the global stage, there is a long list of movies and dramas to be consumed. Over the years, so much original Korean content has been remade across the world, along with Korean remakes. Perhaps now is a good time as any to find out which of your preferred shows turned out to be remakes of other industries!

In this article, we’re listing down some of the dramas that have been remade from their original counterparts. While the general storyline has been kept relatively similar, there is a distinct Korean outlook, which makes these quite entertaining to watch. So read on and find out how these shows pan out in front of their original inspirations. Perhaps these will turn out to be better than what you expected!

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

A fabulous drama that aired from 2016-2019, Designated Survivor was a neck deep political thriller. Played by Kiefer Sutherland, it is the story of Thomas Kirkman, who becomes the President after everyone above him gets killed. The drama was so popular that a Korean remake was launched in 2019. Since the K-dramas are relatively shorter, it was titled ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Day’. In this iteration, Park Mu Jin (Ji Jin Hee) is the South Korean Minister of Environment, with no ambitions to go higher. After a dispute with President Yang Jin Man (Kim Kap Soo), he gets fired. But before it can be confirmed, the whole cabinet dies due to a bomb, and Mu Jin is made President. Title comes from the fact that he has 60 days to find out and capture the people behind the assassination.

Suits

A global favourite, this American drama had a mentor-apprentice relationship between Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Similarly, here Choi Kang Seok (Jang Dong Gun) is a superbly talented and popular lawyer, who recruits a genius man Go Yeon Woo (Park Hyung Sik) as his underling. Yeon Woo has a photographic memory, but due to some mistakes in his youth, couldn’t go to Law School. Here, Kang Seok gives him a chance to be a lawyer at a prestigious firm, even though Yeon Woo does not possess a Law School degree. A wonderful adaptation, this is sure to bring you immense fun.

The Good Wife

‘The Good Wife’ made waves in America in 2009 as a hit crime thriller. It won major Western TV awards left right and centre - from Primetime Emmy to Golden Globe to Screen Actors Guild to Critic’s Choice and even People’s Choice Awards. After thrilling audiences with its story and impeccable acting, it was remade in 2016 by the South Korean industry by the same name - The Good Wife. It follows the story of Kim Hye Kyung, played by Jeon Do Yeon, a ‘good’ wife who has to take care of her children and the aftermath of her husband Lee Tae Joon’s scandal (played by Yoo Ji Tae). It’s a thrilling courtroom drama that will take you on a rollercoaster ride. Don’t miss this one out!

Entourage

This 2004 sitcom was based on superstar Mark Wahlberg’s life, his friendships and his journey from an ordinary guy to Hollywood elite. In 2016, a Korean remake was released and we could not have been happier about it. It followed a similar storyline, a young guy trying to make his mark on the world, becoming a high-profile celebrity, and the trials and tribulations that plagued his life. This adaptation focused more heavily on an emotional scale, and hence spent more time on the relationships that define the lead character Cha Young Bin (Seo Kang Joon) life. Also focusing on romance, black comedy and general goof offs between friends, it rounds up the series in a cute little bow. A wonderful drama that is worthy of your time, especially to bring laughter in these unprecedented times.

Well, industries do take inspiration from here and there and these remakes are as good as the originals! Don’t you agree?

