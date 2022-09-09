ENTWURF: NMIXX members look gorgeous in the dazzling concept photos for 1st comeback

JYP Entertainment released the individual concept photos for upcoming 1st comeback ‘ENTWURF’. They raised the attractiveness index with black & white outfits and colorful accessories. He gave a strong impression by exuding charisma with a look that showed a determined will and a firm gaze.

In particular, the unique lighting and meaningful phrases reminiscent of the car headlights in the photo caught the eye. The lighting on the members reminded me of the runway scene in the concept photo of the debut album 'AD MARE', Seolyun "One cannot put back the clock", Bae "Courage is a kind of salvation", Kyujin "Deeds, not words" , are needed", the meaningful phrases placed above each member stimulated curiosity about the new story NMIXX will tell. NMIXX will release their second single 'ENTWURF' and the title song 'DICE' at 6 pm on September 19th and make a comeback after about 7 months. The title song 'DICE' is a 'MIXX POP' genre that combines two or more genres into one song and allows you to feel various charms at the same time.