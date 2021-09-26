EPEX members radiate youth and bright colours in the latest group teaser for their first comeback

On September 26th, EPEX dropped a bright, colourful and dazzling group concept photo for the first comeback ‘BIPOLAR PT 2: Prelude of Love’ and we cannot stop admiring the dashing members. The picture takes place in a college dorm with all the members looking relaxed yet handsome. The album is set to release October 26 at 2:30 PM IST and we cannot wait to listen to what they have in store for us!

On September 25th, EPEX released the promotional timetable image for the second EP 'Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love' through the official social media handles. According to the timetable, EPEX will release individual concept photos from September 27th to 30th, starting with a group concept photo on September 26th. Next, album reservation sales will be opened on October 1st, and various versions of group and individual concept photos will be sequentially presented from October 2nd to 7th.

In addition, after opening a tracklist, performance shorts video, title song music video teaser, preview video, and jacket making film, the album release and music video will be released on the 26th, and activities will begin in earnest.

Previously, EPEX announced a comeback by unexpectedly revealing an image containing the album name. The photo, which created a meaningful feeling through an empty cage, drew keen interest from fans around the world. A representative from the agency said, “We will present high-quality music and performances to meet the expectations of fans around the world who have given us a lot of love since their debut.

EPEX is an eight member boy group formed by C9 Entertainment in 2021, consisting of Wish, Geum, Mu, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang and Jeff. The group debuted on June 8, 2021, with their first EP titled ‘Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety’ and the title track ‘Lockdown’.

