EPEX’s KEUM and WISH exude innocence in the concept photos for their upcoming album

On October 2, EPEX dropped new individual concept photos for their upcoming album ‘Bipolar pt.2: Prelude of Love’ and we love the schoolboy look that KEUM and WISH adorned! Dressed in a cream coloured shirt and black shorts and tie, KEUM gives the viewers a sweet gaze while WISH takes it one step further by wearing a cream coloured school jacket with embellishments and gingham patterned tie.

From October 1st onwards, EPEX opened the pre-sale of the second EP 'Bipolar Pt.2 Love Book' through various music sales sites.

The 'Bipolar pt.2: Prelude of Love' physical album is released in two versions, 'LOVER' and 'COMPANION'. The album includes a 132-page photobook, a folding poster (1 random out of 8 in each version), photo cards (2 random out of 16 in each version), story paper (1 in each version), and a message card ( Includes 1 random out of 8 for each version), student ID (1 random out of 8 for each version), postcard (1 for each version), sticker (1 for each version), etc. A poster (one for each version) will be additionally presented for limited editions.

'Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love', released by EPEX for the first time in 4 months, is a continuation of the debut album 'Bipolar pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety' released in June. If the previous work showed the precarious feelings of the onset of anxiety in adolescence, this time it deals with the onset of various first love of the growing age, such as the opposite sex, dreams, companion animals, earth, and space, and the complex emotions that follow. In particular, expectations are high whether EPEX, who wrote the record of selling out all albums as soon as they debuted with 'Bipolar Pt.1: Book of Anxiety', can set a new record this time as well, which will be released on October 26th.

Picture Courtesy: C9 Entertainment