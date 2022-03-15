EPEX signals latest comeback with mysterious teaser for ‘Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1: 21st Century Boys’

EPEX unexpectedly revealed a mysterious logo motion through the official social media handles on March 15th. In the animated video, tension-filled music flows and a wolf and a crow are shown violently attacking each other. Then, along with the logo of EPEX, the calligraphy 'Book of Anxiety Chapter 1. 21st Century Boys' was engraved, raising curiosity about the upcoming comeback.

After making their debut in the music industry with their first EP 'Bipolar Pt.1 Book of Anxiety' in June of last year In addition, it showed the potential to achieve first place on the Hanteo Daily Global Chart within a month of its debut.

The second EP 'Bipolar Pt.2 Love Book' not only broke its own record with sales of more than 70,000 copies in the Initial Chodong period, but also surpassed 140,000 copies in total with two albums, ranking first in sales among idol groups that debuted last year. also did

In addition, EPEX's debut song 'Lock Down' in December of last year was listed on US Billboard's 'Best K-Pop Song of the Year'. In addition, he won the Rookie of the Year award one after another at the '29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards', '2021 Hanteo Music Awards', and '31st High1 Seoul Music Awards', making his mark as an irreplaceable super rookie.

Interest is focused on what kind of concept and music EPEX will capture global fans with, which gave hints for its first activities in 2022 after 4 months since the previous work 'Bipolar Pt.2 Book of Love'.

