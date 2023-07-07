EPEX’s agency slams rumormongers in new statement regarding member WISH and his elder sister

EPEX‘s agency C9 Entertainment released a stern statement on July 7 addressing an ongoing rumor about one of the members of the group. Referencing a photo and supporting tweets made by an account about member WISH and his elder sister, they announced their plans to take legal action against the perpetrator.

Statement on rumors about WISH

The management label spoke out against the slanderous rumours floating on the internet about their artist, promising strong legal action. Check out the full statement below.

“[Notice Regarding Legal Actions due to False Information]

At around 2:28 AM on July 6, 2023, the Twitter ID “witqtozdi” posted false content related to EPEX member WISH.

In the original post, the woman in the photo is WISH's older sister. We plan to secure evidence related to this and proceed with civil and criminal legal action.

The post is obviously false, and there is clearly malicious intent using the member's family. Since this is an illegal act, we plan to complete the legal process without any leniency.

We will also share the progress and results of the legal process in the future.”

The official stand mentions a rumor allegedly started by the said Twitter user where they claimed that the EPEX member was dating the girl in a photo shared on the same tweet. The user further claimed that because of having a secret girlfriend, WISH had stopped expressing affection towards his fans. The account mentioned in the statement seems to have been deleted since. Fans are voicing their support of WISH and the agency for taking quick action.

About EPEX and WISH

Boy group EPEX debuted under C9 Entertainment in 2021 with the 1st EP Album BIPOLAR Pt.1 : Prelude of Anxiety. The team comprises 8 members namely- Wish, Keum, MU, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang and Jeff. Wish, real name Kwak Da Wit, is the leader of the group and holds the positions of a vocalist and dancer. Born in 2002, he is the oldest member of the group. Since their debut, the group has 5 mini-albums with the latest one being Prelude of Love Chapter 2: Growing Pains dropped alongside the lead track Sunshower on April 26.

