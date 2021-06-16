EPEX's Baek Seung confirms acting debut with Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starrer Seashore Village ChaChaCha

Baek Seung will play the role of a famous 'first love' idol member with a pleasant and cheerful character. Read on to find out.

One of the most anticipated dramas of the year is definitely the Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starrer, Seashore Village ChaChaCha. Seashore Village ChaChaCha also called Hometown ChaChaCha is a remake of the film Mr Hong! The romantic-comedy drama follows an unlikely romance between dentist Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Shik, known as Mr Hong in the village of Gongjin.

The drama has a talented cast, headlined by Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi in lead roles. The other important cast members include Gong Min Jung, Kim Young Ok, Jo Han Chul, In Gyo Jin, Lee Bong Ryun, Cha Chung Hwa, Lee Yong Yi, Shin Shin Ae, and Kang Hyung Suk. Now, we have a new addition to the exceptionally talented cast and this particular addition snagged the role, only one week after his debut! We are talking about the rookie idol and EPEX's new member Baek Seung.

According to an exclusive report from SPOTV, Baek Seung will make his acting debut just one week after the group's debut on June 8. Baek Seung takes on the role of In Woo, one of the trending idol members in the drama. He is a handsome and charming man, who is also called the nation's first love. Baek Seung transforms into a cheerful and pleasant personality and is expected to draw viewers' attention with his splendid visuals and presence befitting a popular idol member.

For those unversed, Baek Seung is a member of the new rookie group EPEX who debuted just 8 days ago. With their debut, they hold the current 2021 record for most first-week album sales by a 2021 rookie group and are being considered as one of this year’s hot rookies. Baek Seung's agency C9 Entertainment confirmed the news.

