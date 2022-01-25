Epik High confirms comeback with album 'Epik High Is Here (Part 2)' on THIS date

High Skool, we have a Valentine's date with Epik High! The three-member group has confirmed the release date for the second part of their full album 'Epik High Is Here'! On January 25 at midnight KST, Tablo announced via Twitter, 'Starting fresh with a new note,' and revealed that 'Epik High Is Here 下 (Part 2)' would be released on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

'Epik High Is Here' is Epik High’s 10th studio album. The first part, 'Epik High Is Here 下 (Part 1),' was released in January 2021, with double title tracks 'Rosario' (featuring CL and Zico) and 'Based on a True Story' (featuring Heize). Soon after release, the double title tracks grabbed the number 1 and number 2 spots on the real-time charts of major music sites Bugs and Genie, while their b-sides were also ranking high on the charts.

Epik High recently performed on the 'How Do You Play?' music festival Dotori Festival and are also set to perform at ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022’ this year. This is the third time Epik High has been named as part of the Coachella lineup. According to the Coachella official lineup, Epik High is slated to perform on April 15 and 22. The lineup of artists includes some of the biggest names in the music industry like - Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. They are the first Korean artists to be invited to the music festival three times.

