Epik High, Destiny Rogers and more to perform at B.I's upcoming online solo concert on THIS date

A spectacular lineup of special guests will be joining B.I for his first online solo concert, coming up on October 2 at 11 pm EST (Sunday 12 pm KST and 8:30 am IST). The event features special performances by guests including Pink Sweat$, AFGAN and Epik High, not to mention special guest Destiny Rogers joining B.I on stage!

Presented by IOK Music x 131 Label, the upcoming '131 LIVE Presents: B.I First Online Concert' will be available for streaming worldwide. For those unversed, 131 Label is B.I aka Hanbin's one-man agency. 131 stands for his stage name B.1 with 1 and 3 acting as the letter "B" and 1 acting as "I". The lineup of artists include people B.I admires and has worked with in the past as a solo artist. Earlier this year, B.I partnered up with Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh for a new single 'Got It Like That', just before the release of B.I's solo debut album 'Waterfall' in June. He also collaborated with Epik High on their tenth album 'Epik High is Here' earlier this year.

The announcement reads - “Distinct cultures. Different Music. One World. Our Identity.” Further, it reads that PINK SWEAT$, Epik High and AFGHAN will perform, while Destiny Rogers will feature as a special guest.

You can check out the announcement below:

Back in 2019, B.I was involved in allegations of purchasing marijuana through his acquaintance in 2016. The police investigated the allegation to which B.I apologized to fans and left the group and YG Entertainment. After a year and a half long hiatus, fans were excited to see B.I making a comeback with an amazing collaboration with Epik High. B.I also featured in LeeHi's beautiful track 'Saviour' from her recent studio album '4 ONLY'.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Weekly Newswrap: ‘LALISA’ drops, B.I’s sentence, TXT’s solo concert, MAMA in South Korea & more

Are we excited about B.I's upcoming solo concert? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.