Epik High drops track list for upcoming album; Tablo is ready to bet we can’t guess the featuring artists

The three-member group Epik High confirmed on January 25 at midnight KST (January 24, 8:30 pm IST), that they will soon be releasing the second part of their full album, ‘Epik High Is Here’. Member Tablo took to his Twitter account to share, 'Starting fresh with a new note,' and revealed that 'Epik High Is Here 下 (Part 2)' will be releasing on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In a new update, Tablo shared the track list for 'Epik High Is Here 下 (Part 2)', along with the album art for the release, via his Twitter account on February 5 at midnight KST (February 4, 8.30 pm IST). According to the track list, the album will include 12 tracks: ‘Here’, ‘Prequel’, ‘Super Rare’, ‘Gray So Gray’, ‘BRB’, ‘I Hated Myself (Tablo’s Word)’, ‘Rain Song Feat. Colde’, ‘Rich Kids Anthem’, ‘Face ID Feat. GIRIBOY, Sik-K, JUSTHIS’, ‘Piano For Sale’, Family Portrait’, and ‘Champagne’.

Intriguingly, while we know the names of artists featuring on two of the tracks, four other tracks (‘Super Rare’, ‘Gray So Gray’, ‘Rich Kids Anthem’, ‘Family Portrait’) have the names of the featuring artists scratched out. Tablo seems confident about fans being unable to guess these names, going by his Tweet which says ‘You can’t get it even if you bet a million won. You will never guess the featuring artists.” Check out Tablo’s Tweet sharing the tracklist and the album art, below:

This is Epik High’s 10th studio album, with the first part, “Epik High Is Here 上 (Part 1)’, released in January 2021, with double title tracks “Rosario” (featuring CL and Zico) and “Based on a True Story” (featuring Heize).

Stay tuned for more updates!