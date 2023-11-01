Epik High releases melancholic music video for Screen Time featuring SEVENTEEN's Hoshi; Watch

Epik High is a hip-hop group that dropped their new single Screen Time featuring SEVENTEEN's Hoshi. The group includes members Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. They debuted in 2003 with their studio album Map of Human Soul. Here is a breakdown of their latest release.

Epik High's Screen Time featuring SEVENTEEN's Hoshi

Epik High released their new single Screen Time featuring SEVENTEEN member Hoshi on November 1. The track reminisces the memories of a past lover with its melancholic lyrics. This is the first time that they have collaborated together.

The song talks about how they are stuck to their phones wondering about past partners and constantly checking social media for any kind of updates from them. Though they are not together anymore, they are still worried about the other person. The lyrics also ask the ex-lovers not to worry about them and that they miss them but are doing fine.

The music video opens with the SEVENTEEN member Hoshi sitting at the table, serenading and asking the former lover if they are doing okay. His vocals are followed by the strong rap verses of the Epik High members. The singer and dancer is also seen wearing a crisp suit and pants with slick back hair. The song is emotional and touching. It hits the right beats and is sure to make us remember our past loves.

More about Epik High

The hip-hop trio debuted in 2003 with their first album Map of Human Soul and followed it up with their next album High Society in 2004. After they finished their mandatory military service and expiration of their contract with their previous agency, they signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. In 2019, they signed with their current company Ours Co which is a subsidiary of the American company ENDAVOUR. Epik High was also the first Korean act to perform at Coachella and they opened the door for many artists to perform at the grand music festival.

Their last release was their third EP Strawberry which featured MAMAMOO.

