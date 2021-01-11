EPIK HIGH reveals featuring lineup for their comeback album Epik High Is Here; Artists include B.I, CL & more

EPIK HIGH has officially released the lineup of artists to be featured in the first part of their comeback album Epik High Is Here.

This is Epik High’s 10th full-length album and will be comprised of 10 songs, featuring some amazing artists from the K-HipHop industry. The album is set to be released on January 18, 2021 at 6PM KST. The artists that will be featured in the first part include ZICO, CL, HEIZE, Nucksal, Kim Sawol, Changmo, G SOUL, WOO, MISO, and B.I. Epik High is famous for their careful choice of featuring artists and their sublime contribution to the Epik High sound.

In particular, B.I’s feature announcement has come as a bright ray of sunshine for fans of the artist who have been waiting for him to make his comeback. B.I has previously worked with Epik High on Born Hater and it was highly appreciated and loved among fans of both artists. As such, this announcement is great news to millions of fans.

The featuring artists mentioned are significant figures in the K-HipHop and KR&B world and their addition is sure to bring an unforgettable experience for listeners.

A documentary, also titled Epik High Is Here, will accompany the release of this album but it will be released earlier on January 15, 2021.

Are you ready because Epik High is here!

