Epik High’s Tablo tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of album release

Epik High’s Tablo has tested positive for COVID-19. On February 9, Epik High’s agency confirmed the news, sharing, “Epik High member Tablo has tested positive for COVID-19 as of February 9. Tablo was completely vaccinated with his 3rd booster shot dose at the time of testing.”

The agency further stated that Tablo had previously undergone a COVID-19 test on February 3 after experiencing minor symptoms, but had received a negative result. However, upon undergoing another PCR test on February 8, Tablo received a positive diagnosis on February 9. The Epik High member is currently experiencing minor symptoms and is awaiting further instructions from healthcare authorities.

So far, the other Epik High members, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, as well as their staff have all tested negative. However, Epik High will be cancelling all upcoming activities until Tablo recovers. Meanwhile, although Epik High’s album ‘Epik High Is Here 下’ will be released on February 14 as scheduled, the online press conference meant to take place on the afternoon of the release day stands cancelled.

Read the complete statement, below:

"Hello, this is Epik High’s agency, OURS.

Epik High member Tablo has tested positive for COVID-19 as of today (February 9). Tablo was completely vaccinated with his 3rd booster shot dose at the time of testing.

Tablo underwent a PCR test on February 3 after experiencing minor symptoms, and on February 4, his results returned negative. However, on February 8, he voluntarily underwent another PCR test for extra caution, and has tested positive as of this morning (February 9). Currently, Tablo has only minor symptoms, and he is waiting for further instructions from healthcare authorities.

The other members, and staff members, who were recently in contact with Tablo immediately underwent Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), and all of them received negative results.

Epik High will be cancelling scheduled activities for the time being and will follow the health authorities’ instructions until Tablo’s quarantine is lifted. The release of part 2 of the 10th full length album ‘Epik High Is Here 下’ scheduled for February 14 will proceed without any change.

We will continue to follow the quarantine guidelines thoroughly and will do our best to help Tablo recover.”

