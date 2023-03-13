BTS' SUGA helped Tablo's daughter Haru with her homework, reveals the Epik High member

Epik High’s Tablo was recently seen on BTS’ SUGA’s talk show Suchwita. While they chatted their hearts out on the show about a variety of topics, there is an obscure part of their conversation that fans have just come across. In a recent conversation with Eddie Nam on The Tablo Podcast, Tablo told Eddie High about his daughter Haru getting help from SUGA for her homework.

SUGA helping Haru with her homework

Tablo told Eddie Nam how when he heard that Haru needed help with some homework concerning BTS, he in fact took Haru to the sets of Suchwita. Tablo added that since Haru received help from SUGA himself, she did not shy away from citing him as her source in her project. The anecdote caused the duo to burst into hearty laughter and netizens had a similar reaction. While some could not believe how lucky Haru was, others thought it was really cool of her to cite SUGA as her source.

Epik High’s Tablo on Suchwita

A few weeks ago, SUGA had invited his long-time music inspiration Tablo on his talk show Suchwita. Throughout the conversation, SUGA was very candid about expressing his gratitude towards Epik High for inspiring him to create good music. The conversation started on a congratulatory note where SUGA congratulated Tablo on Epik High’s 20th anniversary. Responding to the latter, Tablo told SUGA how flabbergasting the words ‘20th anniversary’ were for he hadn’t realised how swift the passage of time was and how he had just been doing what he loves for such a long time.

SUGA then followed Tablo’s moment of surprise by telling him that he could not believe that it had been almost two decades since they released their first songs. SUGA also added how he still listens to Epik High’s music. Recalling a few incidents from the past, Tablo told SUGA how he was thankful every time SUGA told him that ‘White Night’ was his go-to song in times of stress. Like his conversation with Epik high’s Tablo, SUGA’s talk show is being loved by viewers for its candid and insightful conversations.

