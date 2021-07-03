Epik High's Tablo reveals which BTS item helped them in the composition of their latest single, Rain Song

Epik High and BTS have the cutest friendship. Read on to find out.

One of the coolest senior and junior friendships in the K-pop industry is definitely the one between Epik High and BTS! The two incredibly talented and game-changing artists have nothing but words of praise and affection for each other. BTS members RM and Suga have time and again said that members of Epik High are some of their greatest role models and their song, Fly got them interested in rapping. Epik High reciprocated BTS' love and admiration for them and thanked them for being the 'face of K-pop' amongst international fans!

Not just that, BTS also tweeted their appreciation for Epik High's new digital single, Rain Song in collaboration with Colde. In return, Epik High revealed the secret BTS 'item' that helped them in the composition of the Rain Song and it is absolutely delicious! Yes, you guessed it right, we are referring to BTS' McDonald's Meal which they launched recently in partnership with the fast-food giant, McDonald's. Epik High's leader Tablo revealed that he was eating BTS' McDonald's meal when the group was composing Rain Song.

This isn’t the first time Epik High members have shown love for the BTS meal! During an episode of their Naver show, Born Haters, the members tried the BTS meal for the first time and loved it! After the episode, Tablo took to Twitter and shared how much he enjoyed it! Well, we simply adore this friendship!

Fans, do we want a BTS x Epik High collab soon? Share your love with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

