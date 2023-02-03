Epik High’s Tablo shares meme on Ranveer Singh’s Malhari; Talks appearance on BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita

Epik High member and spokesperson Tablo is a clever man. He has spent decades in the music industry, as the hip-hop trio went around the world successfully taking it by storm. Fellow members DJ Tukutz and Mithra Jin have been on this ride making for a formidable group with a lot to look forward to. Tablo on Malhari meme

Any Indian fans of Epik High were in for a shock on February 3 when Tablo shared a new meme (he is a frequent visitor of editing apps and takes the utmost pleasure in creating memes- even unfunny ones- in order to promote his music). The said meme was just too relatable and read, “직장 떼려치는 날 (English translation: the day when you leave your work) when u quit that job u hate” and was attached to a video of Vishal Dadlani’s song ‘Malhari’ starring Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. However, the song in the video was none other than Epik High’s ‘On My Way’ feat. Jackson Wang which was released as a part of their third mini-album ‘Strawberry’ on February 1.

Tablo on Suchwita appearance BTS member SUGA has recently begun a new talk show where he invites people from around the entertainment industry to come to have drinks with him and chat comfortably. ‘Suchwita’ guests include BTS leader RM, TV personality Shin Dong Yup, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and the upcoming one being SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi. Tablo responded to fans’ demands for him to appear in an upcoming episode with the perfect promotion as he asked people to stream their new album, sleep with it, buy the physical version, and promote the tour. He said that doing these will work in their favour and probably get him on ‘Suchwita’.

Fans seemed to have begun a project to make this possible, which the Epik High member appreciated in a following post.

Epik High and SUGA have previously worked together and expressed their fondness for each other with the latter working as a producer on their track 'Eternal Sunshine' as a part of their second mini-album 'Sleepless in __________' which was released in March 2019.

