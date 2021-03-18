Episode 5 of Lee Seung Gi's Mouse feels like a movie; Lee Hee Jun steals the show with brilliance

Things take another dark turn in episode 5 of Mouse.

In episode 5 of Lee Seung Gi's latest psychological thriller, Mouse, which was broadcast on the 17th of March, 2021, Go Mu Chi and Choi Hong Ju give in to the killer's demands and air the live broadcast to find out the identity of the Predator, and in the process, Go Mu Won, is brutally murdered. It is made clear that the Predator was choosing his victims based on the 7 deadly sins. However, instead of choosing sinners, he was choosing those who did not commit those sins.

Despite the Headhunter taking the lives of his entire family, leaving Go Mu Won disabled, Mu Won forgave him rather than being wrathful. Even in his last moments, all Mu Won wanted was for Mu Chi to live a happy and fulfilling life and not be ruined by the drive for revenge. His last words to his pained and anguished younger brother were, "I love you" and "I'm sorry" which were heart-wrenchingly poignant for the audience. With the Predator on the loose, how many more lives have to be lost before this psychopath can be punished for his deeds? The episode ended with a hair-raising message left by the killer himself, which said, "I am God".

In the released stills for episode 6, set to air today, 18th March, Ba Reum and Oh Bong Yi are seen getting closer as he carries her on her back down an empty road. Bong Yi's expression is saddened as if she could cry at any moment and Ba Reum is quietly reassuring. Bong Yi's hands are bandaged and it looks like she might be injured because of which he carries her on his back and the two seem to be sharing each other's pain. However, in the next scene, Ba Reum is seen alone as he receives a phone call with a rather serious situation, indicating that something has gone wrong yet again. It will be interesting to see how this drama develops and what Yohan's back story really is.

Credits :tvN

