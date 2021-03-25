Episode 7 of Mouse gives us a sneak peek into Lee Seung Gi's psychopathic tendencies

Episode 7 of Mouse was truly a surprise with the Predator still roaming free and Ba Reum having completely changed.

Episode 7 is going to be a turning point in the narrative of Mouse as Jung Ba Reum is seen twisting the neck of his precious bird and throwing it out of his hospital room in the previous episode. Dr Yohan loses his life and Ba Reum wakes up after 3 surgeries with fully functional cognitive abilities. However, it seems that he now has amnesia and is unable to remember anyone or anything, including his own name. A year later, he returns to his job at the police station, seemingly having recovered his former personality and natural goodness in opposition to his temporary psychopathic tendencies.

However, something is clearly off about him. He claims to have returned to his original state of mind and being but when faced with a murder scene, he's unmoved. Previously, Ba Reum would get woozy at the mere sight of blood. However now, he's steady and almost cold. As a matter of fact, when Go Mu Chi starts looking into the Predator once more, Ba Reum suggests that the murderer is getting more and more cruel and innovative to enjoy the thrill and suffering of his victims. Go Mu Chi is taken aback by this sudden observation and asks why he thinks so, to which Ba Reum answers by saying that if he put himself in the Predator's shoes, that's how he would think as well.

It is possible that his psychopathic tendencies were always present but carefully and willingly suppressed. This system might have been disturbed by the incident and the surgeries, after which, the tendencies might have come more onto the surface. However, it is highly likely that Ba Reum will use this renewed knowledge of his own tendencies to help solve the mystery of the Predator.

Credits :tvN

