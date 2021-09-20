Eric Nam announces much awaited comeback in October; Fans overwhelmed with anticipation

Hold tight because Eric Nam is sure to take your breath away with this exciting announcement! On September 20 KST, the singer took to his official Instagram account to share his plans for a comeback in October!

Eric Nam shared a picture of himself after performing at the ‘Music Midtown’ music festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta with the caption “First Show in 18 months- thank you to my fans for showing up big. Y'all amazing. New music comes in October. Get ready. I love you.” He also clarified in Korean that by ‘new music’ he means multiple songs. Fans are super excited about the announcement as it might be numerous songs or maybe an entire album!

It is also noteworthy how the singer looked captivating in the picture, wearing a maroon jacket and matching nail paint along with a pair of white rugged jeans.

Here’s the post by Eric Nam.

Last month Eric Nam made headlines with his remix of vaultboy’s viral song ‘everything sucks’. Not only did the song portray Eric Nam’s incredible artistry, but also marked an important day in the friendship of the two singers. vaultboy shared how he was beyond stoked to work with Eric Nam and also looked back at their first collaboration for the song ‘Have We Met Before’.

Amongst all his works, one song that all Indian fans can never stop talking about is ‘ECHO’. As Eric Nam collaborated with Armaan Malik and KSHMR for the soothing track which marked the first time Korean pop and Indian music came together. The song was released in May this year.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian NamPyeon feels comforted by Eric Nam’s music and considers him their safe place

What is your favourite song by Eric Nam? Let us know in the comments below.