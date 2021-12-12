Eric Nam casually drops the announcement of his new album release date on Instagram

On December 12, Eric Nam took to Instagram to update fans on his whereabouts as well as announce the album release date, which is January 7, 2022. He showed photos of his adventures in the US. The single will drop weeks before his world tour which will begin on January 24.

Eric Nam also recently announced the Australia/New Zealand dates of the tour, which will be happening in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland this coming summer. On January 23, 2013, Nam made his debut with the release of his first EP Cloud 9 with lead single ‘Heaven's Door’. Nam released his second EP, ‘Interview’ with the lead single ‘Good For You’ on March 24, 2016.

That same month, he also took part in SM Entertainment's digital music channel SM Station by releasing ‘Spring Love’, a duet track with Red Velvet's Wendy. On June 10, 2016, Eric Nam released his first U.S. single, ‘Into You’, in collaboration with the electronic band KOLAJ. ‘Into You’ premiered worldwide on Beats 1 Radio and The Fader, subsequently leading to a number one charting on Hype Machine.

On April 11, 2018, Eric Nam released his third EP Honestly. Fronted by singles ‘Honestly’ and ‘Potion’, the latter of which features rapper Woodie GoChild and was released ahead of the album on April 9. ‘Honestly’ plays up the artist's synth and electro-pop leanings while bringing in some dancehall and reggaeton influences.

Eric Nam worked with numerous songwriters on the album, including Brian Lee, Tablo, Jake Torrey, and more. Additionally, Eric Nam stated that the members of BTS helped provide him with numerous feedback as he was creating the album. In the first week, the album debuted at number six on the Billboard World Album charts

