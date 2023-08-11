Eric Nam encounters unexpected dance in fascinating music video for Don't Leave Yet; Watch

Eric Nam dropped the official music video of Don't Leave Yet on August 11 prior to the release of his album House on a Hill. Eric Nam shows real emotions in this video where he experiences something very unusual. The Korean musician flaunted his breathtaking vocals in the single. He also released the song House on a Hill alongside the Em Beihold featured version on the single.

Eric Man's Don't Leave Yet music video

The I Don't Know You Anymore singer has finally dropped the music video of Don't Leave Yet after giving out teasers which left fans in anticipation of what this could offer. He mentioned in his recent Instagram post caption about the reason behind this intriguing concept, he said, "It's always one more drink, one more spot or one more hour before the inevitable long lonely way back home. This song is for anyone who's ever felt the need to fill an emptiness inside". In this music video, Eric Nam encounters a strange dance on a dinner table, the moves were definitely attractive and it seemed he enjoyed it as an audience. However, after a certain point, it felt like he was trying to escape something by drowning in his drink. The message has been beautifully presented, the singer is at a party where everyone else found a way while he was stuck in an attempt to fill the void inside him.

About Eric Man's House on a Hill

The Any Other Way singer is gearing up for his upcoming album release called House on a Hill which also has a song of the same name released on June 28. In the trailer video of the House on a Hill, the Daebak show host teased cuts from his latest songs Don't Leave Yet, other visuals representing dark emotions, and a lot more to offer. Following the album's release on September 8, he will be going world tour in over 66 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia. He will also be adding dates for shows in South East Asia, South Korea, and India in 2024.

