Eric Nam to make his acting debut in ‘Transplant’ starring Bill Camp, Michelle Okkyung Lee and more

Eric Nam is a known name in the Korean music industry. A popular soloist, he has built his own career by starting out as a celebrity host, who has now dipped toes into multiple projects, including a well known podcast. Being born in Georgia, he has been a global artist ever since his debut. Now, Eric Nam will take on another challenge and we are more than happy to see him grow.

Through his Instagram, the 33 year old announced his acting debut in the upcoming film ‘Transplant’. He will be seen in the role of Jonah Yoon, a top surgical resident. Jonah Yoon’s character is that of a person with an unmatched drive to find success for himself and will be training under the guidance of Dr. Edward Harmon, to be played by The Queen’s Gambit’s Bill Camp. The prestigious hospital setting will also see Michelle Okkyung Lee, April Grace and Adam Arkin taking up crucial roles.

Meanwhile, to-be-lead actor Eric Nam shared the news with his followers writing, “Excited to make my acting debut as Jonah Yoon in “Transplant” alongside some incredible actors and creatives.”, with a snap of the news. Supporters and fans soon flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and excitement to see yet another side unfold from the ‘I Don't Know You Anymore’ singer.

Eric Nam is currently in the middle of his There And Back Again World Tour, which began earlier in the year. Following North America and Europe tour stops from the start of 2022 to June, he will now head back to the US for 2 days of shows in Honolulu, and then head to Australia.

