Eric Nam to perform at Lollapalooza India? Fans react after singer’s tweet

On August 25, solo artist Eric Nam surprised all his Indian fans with a single sentence. The singer took to his Twitter account to write, “I would love to play at Lollapalooza India”, and the response was immediate. From excitement to disbelief to pure joy, Eric Nam’s fans did not shy away from showing their eagerness about potentially seeing the star performing live in India.

One of the most iconic music festivals, Lollapalooza is an annual event. Having been hosted in the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden, India has been announced as the eighth country to host Lollapalooza. The show is set to take place on January 28 and 29 in India and will see 40 acts performing on four stages in Mumbai across these two days.

While the line-up for Lollapalooza India is yet to be announced, Eric Nam’s tweet is spurring the singer’s fans to believe that the star could potentially be hinting at a performance in Mumbai as part of the festival.

Some fans even expressed hope about seeing Eric Nam and Armaan Malik performing their collaborative track ‘Echo’ at the festival. Produced by KSHMR, ‘Echo’ was released in June 2021, and saw fans of the different artists coming together to shower love and appreciation for the song.

Meanwhile, the star is currently on his There And Back Again World Tour, and recently announced the dates for the Asia leg of the same. Announced on August 24, the dates reveal that Eric Nam will be travelling to the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Seoul in the month of November, as well as a mystery date and location that is yet to be unveiled.

What do you think about Eric Nam's tweet? Share your reaction in the comments section!