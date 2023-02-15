Eric Nam rocks a beautiful pleated skirt, NCT’s Johnny looks handsome as ever at Thom Browne show

On Tuesday, February 14, Thom Browne held his fashion show as a part of the New York Fashion Week after 2 years. Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 show was a collection of dreamy Ready-to-Wear fits that were inspired by The Little Prince story and saw some smartly dressed stars in attendance. Frontman, American designer Thom Browne himself arrived in a classic fit from his luxury fashion brand and met with the many people waiting for his attention.

The ‘I Don't Know You Anymore’ left any gender-based clothing to rest after deciding to appear in a fabulous pleated skirt look. With a matching checkered vest and blazer over a striped tie and a crisp white shirt, Eric Nam was definitely looking like his handsome self. He completed the look with black boots, classic Thom Browne stripe socks and a vertical bag. Writing to his audience of 4.4 million on Instagram, he proudly announced that his “skirt era starts… now”, earning a lot of positive support from fellow artists in the Korean entertainment industry.

The tall stunner from NCT ’s NCT U and NCT 127 sub-units, member Johnny owned the modern style of the brand in a fantastic suit. Taking on the grey tone of his outfit to another level by adding another jacket on top to cover his one arm, his ruffled hair seemed to be the only thing slightly unkempt, albeit very alluring. He carried a Pebbled Leather Mr.Thom Bag in his long arms with folded pants that did not seem out of place for some reason. Keeping it low with the accessories, he seemed to be the right match for this look.

The two K-pop stars were shot with Thom Browne at the event, as they attended the fashion event for the 2023 New York Fashion Week.

About Eric Nam

Eric Nam has been promoting his music through a world tour that has spanned continents, and first began in Phoenix, USA in January 2022 and went through the year, only ending in Seoul, South Korea in late November 2022. He seems to be gearing up for his acting debut in the upcoming film ‘Transplant’.

About Johnny Suh

Hailing from Chicago, United States, Johnny joined SM Entertainment through an audition in 2008 and went on to debut with the supergroup NCT. He has participated in songwriting projects for the group in some of their recent releases.