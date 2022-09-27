Eric Nam sends Namnation into frenzy as he talks bringing ‘There & Back Again World Tour’ to India

Eric Nam, while being known worldwide, has a special fan base in India as he continues to charm them with his sweet voice and beloved social presence. The Namnation, as his fandom is known, is a strong force among the many K-pop fanclubs in the country. The singer himself has a special connection to India as he has previously stayed here for work while dealing with microfinance initiatives.

Eric Nam has previously expressed his wishes to come down to India once again, this time as a singer. He even collaborated with popular Indian soloist Armaan Malik and American songwriter, KSHMR for their collaborative track ‘Echo’ which was released in 2021 and ensued an uproar of support across the fans of the three. The track itself continues to be a fan favourite.