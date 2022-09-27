Eric Nam sends Namnation into frenzy as he talks bringing ‘There & Back Again World Tour’ to India
The popular soloist is going around the world now and selling out shows!
Eric Nam, while being known worldwide, has a special fan base in India as he continues to charm them with his sweet voice and beloved social presence. The Namnation, as his fandom is known, is a strong force among the many K-pop fanclubs in the country. The singer himself has a special connection to India as he has previously stayed here for work while dealing with microfinance initiatives.
Eric Nam has previously expressed his wishes to come down to India once again, this time as a singer. He even collaborated with popular Indian soloist Armaan Malik and American songwriter, KSHMR for their collaborative track ‘Echo’ which was released in 2021 and ensued an uproar of support across the fans of the three. The track itself continues to be a fan favourite.
Earlier this year, Eric Nam joked about flying down to India with Armaan Malik encouraging him. He expressed his wishes to be part of the lineup for Lollapalooza India by tweeting “I would love to play at Lollapalooza India”, as the music festival was announced for January 2023.
Now, once again as he nears the end of his There & Back Again World Tour which has had him go around the world singing his best hits, the singer took to his Twitter to drop a bomb as he wrote, “I’d love to bring my show to India…comment and retweet if you’d come??” and the fans flooded the replies. Eddie Nam, Eric Nam’s brother and manager, further added, “I'm serious too, but I need proof from your fans in India”. Currently in the Asia leg of the world tour, fans began manifesting his visit.