Eric Nam's album trailer for House on a Hill is a nerve-wracking ride through a dark and dangerous world

Recently, Eric Nam had confirmed that Eric Nam will be making his comeback with album House on a Hill on September 8 as well as taking on a world tour with one of the stops being India! After that, he released the album trailer and it was a mind-boggling video. It showed him in a Matrix-like outfit and entering the train. After that, some disturbing scenes come on and end with him drowning in the bathtub which has some cuts of people dancing and enjoying the music, giving us an idea that there will be a twisted side of Eric Nam that will be seen!

'Excuse Sumi: Catch Me Now', which will be released on August 24th, will show the genuine worth of K-food everywhere. It is a Korean food show in which Kim Soo Mi passes on a worldwide area in Guam to illuminate people in general. Beforehand, a poster showing the chemistry of Kim Soo Mi, Min Woo Hyuk, Seo Hyo Rim, Eric Nam, and Jung Hyuk was delivered and grabbed the eye. This time, they are overflowing with wonderful energy through a mystery video like a video letter from Guam. The delivered mystery video is loaded up with entertaining snapshots of 'national grandma' Kim Soo Mi and sweet boy Eric Nam. In the first place, Kim Soo Mi, who welcomed watchers with Guam's traditional hello, concentrates by conveying the insight about the kickoff of a Korean café in Guam.

She likewise effectively promotes Kim Soo Mi, saying that she has arranged a ton of Korean food that is challenging to access in Guam, for example, sikhae (rice punch) and cheonggukjang (fermented soybean stew). Because of Kim Soo Mi's energy, her translator, Eric Nam, is perspiring, making her chuckle. The video then, at that point, closes with a bright hello from the two, and toward the end, every one of the individuals cheerfully dances to the rhythm, causing chuckling. Assumptions are ascending for the chemistry of Kim Soo Mi, Min Woo Hyuk, Seo Hyo Rim, Eric Nam, and Jung Hyuk, who are loaded with lively giggling by simply taking a gander at them, and the Korean eatery challenge to be introduced in Guam.

