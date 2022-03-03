‘Escape from Mogadishu’ star Jo In Sung opens new Instagram account

Jo In Sung opened an official Instagram account on March 3rd. This is the first time Jo In Sung started Instagram. IOK Entertainment said, “The official Instagram of actor Jo In Sung has been opened. We ask for your warm support and love in the future! We would also like to ask in the performance of actor Jo In Sung, who came back through ‘Unexpected Business 2'."

The first picture is a picture of a scene from the tvN entertainment program 'Unexpected Business 2' which is currently airing. Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun are appearing in 'Unexpected Business 2'. Jo In Sung showed off his unique statue-like appearance at the local mart.

Jo In Sung was an actor that you don't see often on variety shows. He was mostly seen in movies, so he had limited encounters with fans. However, as he started appearing in 'Unexpected Business', fans were able to see him every week, and through this SNS opening, he was able to more actively meet and communicate with fans. The happy news was delivered to the fans who were waiting for Jo In Sung.

Jo In Sung first drew notice with a supporting role in the 2001 television drama ‘Piano’, co-starring Go Soo and Kim Ha Neul. In 2004, he returned to television in the melodrama ‘What Happened in Bali’, alongside Ha Ji Won and So Ji Sub. ‘What Happened in Bali’ was a huge success, with its final episode reaching a peak rating of 39.7%. Jo In Sung won Best Actor awards at both the Baeksang Arts Awards and SBS Drama Awards.

In 2013, he co-starred in the melodrama ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’ alongside Song Hye Kyo, a remake of the Japanese drama ‘Ai Nante Irane Yo, Natsu’ (‘I Don't Need Love, Summer’). The drama placed number one in its time slot during most of its run, and Jo and Song were praised for their performances. A year later, Jo reunited with ‘Winter's writer and director in SBS' medical melodrama ‘It's Okay, That's Love’ opposite Gong Hyo Jin. Jo In Sung won the Daesang (Grand Prize), the highest honor for television at the APAN Star Awards.

