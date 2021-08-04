‘Escape from Mogadishu’ surpasses 1 million moviegoers; Jo In Sung and others posts congratulatory pictures

Director Ryoo Seung-wan's true story 'Mogadishu' surpassed 1 million viewers for the first time in a Korean movie this year. Lotte Entertainment recorded 1 million viewers at 1:30 pm IST on August 3, just 7 days after its release. It surpassed 'Hard It', which was released in June and mobilized 950,000 viewers, and became the highest-grossing Korean film this year. Amid the re-spread of COVID-19, word of mouth attracted audiences while social distancing was maintained at Level 4 in the metropolitan area and Level 3 in the non-metropolitan area.

To celebrate the incredible achievement, the entire cast sent in congratulatory pictures with written messages and elated smiles.

The movie, which depicts the true story of the escape of North and South Korean ambassadors during the 1991 Civil War in Somalia, is the largest among Korean films released this year in terms of production cost. Kim Yun-seok and Jo In-seong took the lead roles, and at the time, Somalia's capital Mogadishu was in a devastating situation, therefore the large-scale shooting and car-chasing action were filmed in Morocco, Africa. Various versions of special theatrics such as IMAX, Dolby Atmos, and 4D were also prepared.

'Mogadishu' topped the box office by mobilising 560,000 viewers for three days (Friday-Sunday) on the first weekend. As word of mouth spread, the number of viewers per day on Monday (August 2) of the second week of release increased from 100,000 on the first Friday (July 30). Considering that the number of moviegoers usually decreases after the first weekend of release, such a reverse run is interpreted as a green light for the box office.

It is also noteworthy that 'Escape from Mogadishu' will surpass the record of foreign films that dominated the Korean box office this year. Until August 2, the top-grossing movie based on the integrated computer network for movie theater tickets was the Marvel hero movie 'Black Widow', with a cumulative audience of 2.81 million and so on.

