‘Escape from Mogadishu’ trumps ‘Black Widow’ to become South Korea’s no.1 box office hit of 2021

Among the Korean films released this year, it is the first time that a movie has surpassed 3 million viewers. Lotte Entertainment announced on August 29th that Ryoo Seung-wan's movie 'Escape from Mogadishu' had 3 million viewers in 33 days after its release, setting the highest record among Korean films, surpassing Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’.

The reason 'Escape from Mogadishu' has received such a great response from the audience is that it reflects the audience's thirst for high-quality work that they have not seen in a long time. 'Mogadishu' currently maintains 97% of the CGV Golden Egg Index, and ratings such as Lotte Cinema and Megabox are also maintained at 9 points. On the other hand, along with the news of breaking the 3 million mark, the main actors of 'Escape from Mogadishu' have released a letter of thanks to the audience, drawing attention. Director Ryu Seung-wan, actors Kim Yun-seok, Jo In-seong, Heo Jun-ho, Koo Gwan-hwa, Kim So-jin, Jeong Man-sik, Kim Jae-hwa, and Park Kyung-hye, all members of the group celebrated the 3 million mark by sending a thank you message.

Director Ryoo Seung-wan's true story 'Mogadishu' surpassed 1 million viewers for the first time in a Korean movie this year. Lotte Entertainment recorded 1 million viewers at 1:30 pm IST on August 3, just 7 days after its release. It surpassed 'Hard It', which was released in June and mobilized 950,000 viewers, and became the highest-grossing Korean film this year. Amid the re-spread of COVID-19, word of mouth attracted audiences while social distancing was maintained at Level 4 in the metropolitan area and Level 3 in the non-metropolitan area.

The movie, which depicts the true story of the escape of North and South Korean ambassadors during the 1991 Civil War in Somalia, is the largest among Korean films released this year in terms of production cost. Kim Yun-seok and Jo In-seong took the lead roles, and at the time, Somalia's capital Mogadishu was in a devastating situation, therefore the large-scale shooting and car-chasing action were filmed in Morocco, Africa. Various versions of special theatrics such as IMAX, Dolby Atmos, and 4D were also prepared.

