Escape stars Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan preview adorable chemistry on Jang Do Yeon’s Salon Drip 2; see PICS

Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan two of the top actors are going to be seen as leads soon in their upcoming movie Escape.

To promote the movie, Escape co-stars Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan have confirmed their appearance on the hit talk show Salon Drip 2 hosted by Jang Do Yeon. In the preview photos, both actors have glimpse tehri adorable chemistry.

On June 26, 2024, Jang Do Yeon’s beloved talk show Salon Drip 2 dropped preview photos of their upcoming episode featuring forthcoming movie Escape co-stars Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan.

Salon Drip 2’s episode with Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan will be released on July 2, 2024, on TEO’s YouTube channel.

The preview photos have ignited excitement amongst fans and audiences as they are eager to see Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan on the show. It is no surprise, as the Escaoe co-stars have showcased their amazing chemistry on many occasions.

Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan showcase their charming and adorable chemistry in the preview photos of Salon Drip 2. The stills show them talking and laughing in the same pose as if they were ‘twins’.

See Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan’s preview pics from Salon Drip 2 here:

Meanwhile, Escape starring Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan is set to have a theatrical premiere in South Korea on July 3, 2024. Escape is an action thriller movie that follows the story of a North Korean soldier Lim Gyu Nam who wants to escape the country and live a better life but he is being chased by Lee Hyeon Sang.

Know Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon is one of the top South Korean actors who has been captivating audiences with his moving acting across movies and K-dramas.

Most recently he was seen leading the K-drama Chief Detective 1958. He is also known for K-dramas Taxi Driver, Signal, Where Stars Land, and Move to Heaven among others.

