Escaype Live Trailer: Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Siddharth come together for a social thriller.

To achieve instant fame and fortune, how far would you go to reinvent your realities? Bringing a first-of-its-kind social thriller to India, Disney+ Hotstar launched the trailer of Escaype Live which chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time. Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype live which promises big money to the winning contestant. Will the lines between the real and virtual begin to blur as gear up for the contest?

The series will begin streaming from 20 May and in the trailer we get to see a glimpse of how real and virtual worlds collide. Creator-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has helmed the show. It includes actor Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

Escaype Live is penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary. It features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country. The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Check out the Escaype Live Trailer below:

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity.

Siddharth, who plays the series lead, said, “What drew me was the script and my character. It excited me that it dealt with social media, and while one has the freedom to do as they please, sometimes with anonymity and sometimes without, it also always brings up the ethical question of what is right and what is wrong. That to me is what makes the show explosive, yet exciting.”

For Jaaved Jaaferi, this story about technology climate impacting our lives is unique. He said, “The show is layered with intricately crafted characters, who have dual personas in reality and as content creators. The web series is an intriguing tale that captures the majority of contemporary humankind’s desire to create a name, be remembered, and succeed; sometimes going to any length to achieve that. In this emerging digital era, the series is poignant as it recognises the beauty and the darker side of social media.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who plays a pivotal role in the series said, “The rise of social media has taken the world by storm! While it comes with advantages, we have to evaluate a lot about its flip side as well. The show is one such story that talks about the same and its impact in today’s age and time! As soon as I read about the concept, I knew I had to tell this story because it was relevant and a much-needed conversation. The character I play is full of hope and love, someone I resonate with a lot. It is a surprise package! I am sure the audience will like her a lot.”