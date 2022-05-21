Escaype Live Twitter Review: Fans hail performance of Siddharth, Sumedh Mudgalkar; Dub it as ‘best to watch’

Siddharth and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer web series Escaype Live began streaming from 20 May. Creator-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has helmed the show. It includes actor Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

After watching the web series Escaype Live, netizens went up to Twitter to post their verdicts. They showered their love and appreciation. They also applauded the performance of Siddharth and Sumedh Mudgalkar. A fan wrote, “Waiting for the remaining episodes. Best to watch #weekend #EscaypeLive 10/10.” Another user tweeted, “Brilliant Series Many Reasons For Must Watch Each & Every Character Deserves Applause For Their Acting #EscaypeLiveStreamingNow @DisneyPlusHS Can't Wait For Next Climax Is More Suspence Than.” A fan wrote, “@Beatking_Sumedh There will be no words to describe this cunning psychopath! Bt You've done your job so damn well! We get frightened! That's what your skills have done! & May The ability in you keeps shining more.” Similar tweets flooded social media.

See some of the tweets on Escaype Live here:

Escaype Live is penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary. It features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country.

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity.

