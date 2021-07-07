Esha Deol all set to make her digital debut with a crime drama; Will reunite with Ajay Devgn

After a long hiatus, Esha Deol is all set to make a grand entry into the digital space with an upcoming crime drama series titled Rudra – The Edge of Darkness.

Esha Deol, who has starred in critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful movies, will be reuniting with Ajay Devgn for the web show. The series will be an engaging dark, gritty crime-drama series that brings together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters.

Elaborating on her digital debut, an excited Esha said, "I am really excited to be back to work, especially alongside Ajay. We have been co-stars in numerous movies and I am beyond thrilled to make my digital debut with this series."

Speaking about working with Ajay Devgn, Esha said, "There is a great comfort level between us as actors, and it is exciting to work in a new format with him. I am really charged up with the script and with my role in Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, which is a humongous project by all means and it also marks Ajay's debut in the digital world."

The web series will soon kickstart production and will be shot across Mumbai. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series will be reimagining the already successful British web series, Luther, for the Indian audiences.

