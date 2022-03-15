Esha Deol on returning with Ajay Devgn in Rudra: ‘To come back with someone like him was just wonderful’

Esha Deol and Ajay Devgn are basking in the success of their recently released project Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, a six-episode thriller series. In a recent interview, Esha opened up about her reunion with Ajay and said that it was wonderful.

Speaking with India Today, Esha Deol shared her experience working with Ajay in Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness and said they have done quite a few films earlier and to come back with someone like him was just wonderful as they share a wonderful on-screen chemistry and comfort level as actors.

Esha also recalled her first scene in Rudra with Ajay Devgn. "In Rudra, there was a lot of prep work done for my character. There were a lot of workshops where we prepared ourselves before we went on set. So that really helped. The credit goes to my director, Rajesh Mapuskar. My first scene in Rudra was with Ajay. So, that was great and perfect," the actress said.

Ajay Devgn in his OTT debut played a cop. A few days ago, in an interview, the actor admitted that he has been a cop in multiple films, but he always ensures that the next one is different from what he has done in the past. “The cop in Gangajal was different from the one in Singham. He was sober, in control and believed in anti-violence. Singham is Singham. If you ask me about Rudra, he is a thinking cop with a criminal mind. Little grey, though he doesn’t believe in physical action,” explained Ajay.

Directed by Rajesh Mapushkar and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' was recently released on OTT platform.

Also Read: Rudra Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn looks determined to take on dangerous serial killer; Series to premiere on March 4

